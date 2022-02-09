Show You Care
Owner of 28 dogs and one cat charged with several animal neglect charges

Stephanie Dawn Harrison
Stephanie Dawn Harrison(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a multitude of dogs and cats was charged on Wednesday with several different misdemeanors regarding animal neglect.

On January 9th, 28 dogs and one cat were rescued from a camper on a rural Muscatine County property. On Tuesday, February 8th, the Muscatine County Court ordered that 27 of the dogs and the cat were to be released to the custody of “It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources.”

The court did state that one dog would be allowed to return to the owner, 46-year-old Stephanie Dawn Harrison. on the conditions that the dog was spayed, there was proof of a stable and secure home for the dog, and a bi-monthly welfare check on the dog for the next year.

On Wednesday, Harrison was officially charged with one count of Animal Neglect Causing Serious Injury (aggravated misdemeanor), one count of Animal Neglect Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor), and one count of Animal Neglect (simple misdemeanor).

