Milder Weather Fades For Now

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a mild day! Highs in the 40s and 50s were found across Iowa Tuesday afternoon, the warmest since December. Now a cold front moved east bringing in cooler conditions. Highs fall into the 20s and 30s through Thursday. Some light snow and flurries could fly on Wednesday with little impact expected. Milder weather is back again on Friday with cooler weather to start the weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.