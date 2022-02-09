Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Milder Weather Fades For Now

By Joe Winters
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a mild day! Highs in the 40s and 50s were found across Iowa Tuesday afternoon, the warmest since December. Now a cold front moved east bringing in cooler conditions. Highs fall into the 20s and 30s through Thursday. Some light snow and flurries could fly on Wednesday with little impact expected. Milder weather is back again on Friday with cooler weather to start the weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Last night’s warm front will lead to a taste of spring-like temperatures today.
Brief taste of spring
Last night’s warm front will lead to a taste of spring-like temperatures today.
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Widespread 40s this afternoon, a few lower 50s south of I-80