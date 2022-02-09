Show You Care
Marshalltown Police make arrests in BB Gun Vandalism cases

The total damage was in excess of $10,000.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 13th, 2022, Marshalltown Police began taking reports of multiple reports of vandalism that was linked between several houses, businesses, and other personal property. The connection - each one had been shot with a BB gun.

Marshalltown Police identified and located a vehicle involved in the incidents. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and a BB gun and large quantities of BB’s were recovered.

Investigators identified four juvenile males that stole multiple BB guns from a local business.

The four juveniles were charged with Criminal Mischief in the first degree and theft in the fifth degree.

The total damage was in excess of $10,000. The incidents remain under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this case, reach out to Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.

