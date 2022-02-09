Show You Care
Lady A and Uncle Kracker to perform at 2022 Great Jones County Fair

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music fans will get a chance to see Lady A and special guest, Uncle Kracker, perform at The Great Jones County Fair this summer.

Organizers announced the country music acts will headline the July 23 fair concert.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 11 on The Great Jones County Fair’s website.

Fair organizers have already announced concerts including Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice along with Hank Williams Jr. featuring special guest Tracy Byrd.

Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.

