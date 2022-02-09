Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol tries new recruiting efforts amid worker shortage

The Iowa State Patrol says it wants to hire more troopers as it deals with a worker shortage.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Patrol is not immune to the worker shortage many Iowa employers are facing.

Twenty years ago, the state patrol received 2,000 to 3,000 applicants for new recruits. This year for its next academy, they have just 39.

To combat the shortage, Colonel Nathan Fulk with the Iowa State Patrol says they’re taking a new approach, including taking their recruiting efforts to social media.

They’re also raising yearly salaries from starting at $57,000 up to $85,000.

“We’re reaching out to youth at an earlier age,” Col. Fulk said. “We’re in the schools, we’re seeking to communicate with 6-12th graders, just talking about the benefits of public safety and law enforcement,” Col. Fulk said.

The application process for the next class is open until Feb. 27.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

