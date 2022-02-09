Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa professor: No-knock warrants dangerous but rare in Iowa

A professor at Drake University says no-knock warrants are high risk, low reward.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Calls to ban no-knock warrants have gained strength in Iowa.

Drake University Professor Robert Rigg, the director of the school’s criminal and defense law program, said no-knock warrants are high risk and low reward.

“I think it’s inherently dangerous,” Rigg said. “The danger outweighs any value you’re going to get in terms of apprehension of suspects and collection of evidence.”

Rigg said these warrants are extremely rare in Iowa.

He also noted the circumstances which permit them typically stem from concerns about officers’ safety or protection of evidence.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Hiawatha police shared this image of two suspects they say robbed the AT&T store at 1950 Blairs...
Hiawatha police looking for suspects in armed AT&T store robbery
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

Great Jones County Fair.
Lady A and Uncle Kracker to perform at 2022 Great Jones County Fair
The Iowa State Patrol says it wants to hire more troopers as it deals with a worker shortage.
Iowa State Patrol tries new recruiting efforts amid worker shortage
President Biden has threatened severe sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, if...
Biden threatens Russia with sanctions that may impact Iowa farmers
A former Hawkeye running back is taking on a new role in the University of Iowa's athletic...
Former Hawkeye to assume interim diversity, inclusion role with Iowa Athletics