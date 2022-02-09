Iowa professor: No-knock warrants dangerous but rare in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Calls to ban no-knock warrants have gained strength in Iowa.

Drake University Professor Robert Rigg, the director of the school’s criminal and defense law program, said no-knock warrants are high risk and low reward.

“I think it’s inherently dangerous,” Rigg said. “The danger outweighs any value you’re going to get in terms of apprehension of suspects and collection of evidence.”

Rigg said these warrants are extremely rare in Iowa.

He also noted the circumstances which permit them typically stem from concerns about officers’ safety or protection of evidence.

