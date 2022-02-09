Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes

The Iowa DNR plans to evict more than two dozen park rangers and other state parks workers from government-owned houses.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to evict more than two dozen park rangers and other state parks workers from government-owned houses, citing the estimated $1 million expense of needed renovations and maintenance of the homes.

The Gazette reports the agency has determined that of the 26 houses on state park grounds, it would cost $341,000 to get them up to code and another $556,000 for maintenance such as replacing windows, roofs and central air and heating systems.

It would need another $100,000 per year for ongoing maintenance. But critics of the plan say moving rangers out the parks, where they live rent-free, would mean the public would have to wait longer for help in an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Hiawatha police shared this image of two suspects they say robbed the AT&T store at 1950 Blairs...
Hiawatha police looking for suspects in armed AT&T store robbery
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, is seen at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb....
Iowa House committee chair seeks investigation of judge
Brooks &amp; Dunn are hitting the road for the first time in 10 years in their REBOOT 2020 Tour
Brooks & Dunn, Nelly to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair
The Iowa DNR plans to evict more than two dozen park rangers and other state parks workers from...
Iowa DNR to evict more than 2 dozen park rangers from government housing
The Iowa State Patrol says it wants to hire more troopers as it deals with a worker shortage.
Iowa State Patrol to hire more troopers