Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa House committee chair seeks investigation of judge

If Republican Rep. Steven Holt’s investigation is approved, as expected, it apparently would be...
If Republican Rep. Steven Holt’s investigation is approved, as expected, it apparently would be the first of its type in decades.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa House Judiciary Committee says he wants to launch an investigation of a state court judge who last year was accused of trying to rig a judicial nomination to get a favored candidate appointed to the bench.

If Republican Rep. Steven Holt’s investigation is approved, as expected, it apparently would be the first of its type in decades.

Holt said Tuesday that he’ll ask the full House to pass a resolution granting his committee powers to investigate last year’s unusual judicial appointment process.

Judge Kurt Stoebe, then chairman of a northern Iowa judicial nominating commission, was accused of making inappropriate and unprofessional comments about certain nominees and falsely stating that a nominee had withdrawn from consideration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

The total damage was in excess of $10,000.
Marshalltown Police make arrests in BB Gun Vandalism cases
Theatre Cedar Rapids (FILE)
TCR opens Kinky Boots despite pandemic struggles
Cedar Rapids adopts $37 million ReLeaf program helping replanting damage done by August 2020...
Cedar Rapids adopts $37 million ReLeaf program helping replanting damage done by August 2020 derecho
Cedar Rapids adopts $37 million ReLeaf program helping replanting damage done by August 2020...
Cedar Rapids adopts $37 million ReLeaf program helping replanting damage done by August 2020 derecho