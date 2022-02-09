Show You Care
Iowa House committee chair seeks investigation of judge

FILE - State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, is seen at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb....
FILE - State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, is seen at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb. 7, 2017. Holt, the chairman of the Iowa House Judiciary Committee, said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, that he's working to launch an investigation of a state court judge who was accused of trying to rig a judicial nomination to get a favored candidate appointed to the bench. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa House Judiciary Committee says he wants to launch an investigation of a state court judge who last year was accused of trying to rig a judicial nomination to get a favored candidate appointed to the bench.

If Republican Rep. Steven Holt’s investigation is approved, as expected, it apparently would be the first of its type in decades.

Holt said Tuesday that he’ll ask the full House to pass a resolution granting his committee powers to investigate last year’s unusual judicial appointment process.

Judge Kurt Stoebe, then chairman of a northern Iowa judicial nominating commission, was accused of making inappropriate and unprofessional comments about certain nominees and falsely stating that a nominee had withdrawn from consideration.

