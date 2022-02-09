Iowa City fire chief retiring after 29 years with the fire department

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Fire Chief John Grier is retiring on Friday after 29 years of service with the department.

The city said Greer was hired as a firefighter in August 1992. He became the fire chief in 2013.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work beside such a great group of people for so many years,” Grier said in a news release. “I am so very proud of all we have accomplished together and know even greater accomplishments lie ahead for the department. Though my career may officially be coming to an end, ICFD and Iowa City will forever remain a huge part of my life story.”

The fire department started a national search for his replacement in the fall.

The city on Wednesday announced the following finalists:

Scott Lyon: Assistant Fire Chief, Urbandale Fire Department

Served with the Urbandale Fire Department since 2014; previously served as Deputy Fire Chief for City of Clive.

Graduated from Waldorf College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Service Administration in 2014.

Graduated from Waldorf College with a Master of Liberal Arts degree in Organizational Leadership in 2017.

Joseph Murray: Deputy Fire Chief, City of Beloit Fire Department

Served with the City of Beloit Fire Department since 1994.

Graduated from Wisconsin State College with an Associate of Science degree in Fire Science in 1997.

Graduated from American Military University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Homeland Security in 2011.

Scott Sarver: District Chief, South Metro Fire Rescue (Centennial, Colo.)

Served with South Metro Fire Rescue since 1998.

Graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1993.

Graduated from Columbia Southern University with a Masters of Public Administration degree in Public Administration in 2019.

People will be able to meet the finalists at a reception at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area’s Park Lodge on McCollister Boulevard on Feb. 17.

