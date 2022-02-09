Iowa City family builds outdoor shelters to help stray cats in the winter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing cold temperatures effect everyone and every animal in different ways. Shelly Hull and her family wanted to focus on how they can help stray cats.

“There were a lot of cats out there that really needed help and assistance. These stray animals are hard to catch but they still need to be warm in the winter too,” she said.

So they started making outdoor cat shelters to give away for free to be picked up at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center or at Shelly’s real estate office Sellers and Seekers.

Jen Read with the Iowa City Animal Shelter says each time they bring by the donations, they are gone within two or three days. She says she’s seen people from all over Johnson County come in to distribute these shelters.

“We get anywhere from farmers that come in that maybe don’t have a lot of outdoor buildings, to people in the community that are taking care of cats outside and they’re just worried,” she said.

Maddison Tiecke not only helps her mom make these shelters, but gives some to her own outdoor cat.

“I absolutely love cats, I actually have one living outside my front door right now, and she’s got three shelters outside that she lives in and she kind of bops from one to another and she absolutely loves it and I know she’s warm out there,” said Tiecke.

What started 15 years ago as a passion to help animals has now turned into a family activity, donating up to 300 shelters every winter.

