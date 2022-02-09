Show You Care
Inflation increases fundraising goal for new facility at Cedar Valley Humane Society

A new 5,000 square foot building will be added next door to their current shelter.
A new 5,000 square foot building will be added next door to their current shelter.(Courtesy of the Cedar Valley Humane Society)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Valley Humane Society says rising costs due to inflation have impacted their original fundraising goal for a new facility. The shelter is planning to add a multipurpose building on site, as well as an expansion for a new adoption center. The project was first estimated to cost a total of $4 million.

“Four million seemed reasonable but as we get closer to breaking ground we’re finding that material costs are a little bit higher, delivery times are a lot greater,” Lonnie Viner explained, Executive Director at the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

They are estimating they’ll actually end up needing more than $5 million to complete the project.

“We’re about three quarters of the way there, and we know that we’re going to meet goal,” Viner said.

Delays in getting building materials have also pushed back the timeline a couple of months, from breaking ground in March to now May.

Despite the changes, the shelter is thankful to the community for the support and many donations.

“It’s just been so inspiring,” Viner said.

The current building is more than 50-years-old and hasn’t had a major update since the 1980′s. Space is tight as they see around 4-5 thousand animals a year and complete roughly 2,000 adoptions.

”We’re facing many challenges this year with things falling apart and you know band-aiding situations, and we so look forward to the fact of having a new building,” Amanda Knefley said, Director of Operations at Cedar Valley Humane Society.

