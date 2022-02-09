Home Instead Senior Care looking to hire more caregivers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Home Instead Senior Care is holding a job fair to try and hire more than 75 caregivers. Leaders say more people are looking to live at home for their final years and decades. This is going to become an even bigger issue as baby boomers.

The job fair is happening February 15th from 10:00am-2:00pm at 1844 W Ridgeway Ave in Waterloo, 1700 S 1st Ave, Suite 25E Eastdale Plaza in Iowa City, and 373 Collins Rd NE, Suite 101 in Cedar Rapids.

Windy Shetler has been a caregiver for more than 13 years. She makes in-home visits to her client, Helaine five days per week. She cooks, cleans, does exercises with her, and sometimes they color.

The most important thing Shetler brings is companionship. “I talk about her day and how she’s feeling,” she said. “She ask about me and how I’m feeling. WE talk about a lot of fun things.”

Shetler has been a caregiver for more than 13 years. She calls it her most rewarding job.

“It’s an awesome feeling when you can change somebody’s day,” she said. “Help them. Make them smile, laugh its good,” Shetler has stepped up when needed to fill the gaps stemming from the lack of caregivers. The need will continue to grow. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the country will need 1.1 million more workers in the next ten years.

“We’re gonna need more caregivers to take care of our baby boomers,” said Karen Huber, Franchise owner with Home Instead Senior Care. “People want to stay home. They want to stay home as long as it’s safe for them, as long as they possibly can.”

Shetler says people should consider. Their client could become a friend. Just like her and Helaine.

“If you have a compassionate heart,” she said. “And have kindness and love in you, you will be a good caregiver.”

A person must have a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license to be a caregiver.

