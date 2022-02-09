Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet

Newtown's Marc Maurath went back out onto the mat for a special match against James Dutkowski. Thanks to Todd Piccuillo for sharing the video with Channel 3.
By Rob Polansky and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A display of sportsmanship during a high school wrestling meet is getting a lot of attention.

At the end of a dual meet in Connecticut, an athlete went back on the mat for a featured match against a player for the other team.

He helped the player, who has special needs, achieve one of his goals of pinning an opponent.

“I’ve seen these kinds of moments play out on social media before, but never in person,” said Todd Piccuilo, who shared the video he posted to Facebook with WFSB. “Everyone in the gym tonight is better for being there to see this.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Hiawatha police shared this image of two suspects they say robbed the AT&T store at 1950 Blairs...
Hiawatha police looking for suspects in armed AT&T store robbery
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
J Reese Jones
Cedar Rapids police arrest man for connection with home invasion and attempted murder

Latest News

Iowa City Fire Chief John Grier is retiring on Friday after 29 years of service with the...
Iowa City fire chief retiring after 29 years with the fire department
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
Iowa City Fire Chief John Grier is retiring on Friday after 29 years of service with the...
Iowa City fire chief retiring on Friday
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
CDC director looking at masking guidelines