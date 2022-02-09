Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., shown here in a file photo, has apologized after cursing a colleague...
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., shown here in a file photo, has apologized after cursing a colleague over a mask-related dispute.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Republican lawmaker apologized late Tuesday for using an expletive when Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol.

The confrontation was just the latest dust-up in the House over mask-wearing, which many Republicans have refused to do.

Earlier Tuesday, Beatty, D-Ohio, ran into Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., outside her congressional office. Rogers, who has served in Congress since 1981, was maskless when they entered an elevator.

Beatty asked him to put on his mask and Rogers begrudgingly agreed, she said in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after it happened.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, said she accepted a public apology from Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., after he cussed at her over a mask-wearing dispute. (Source: CNN)

Rogers proceeded to take his mask off when they got off the elevator and the two crossed paths again upon entering a train in the Capitol complex. That is when the interaction became hostile.

Beatty once again asked Rogers to put his mask back on.

“He poked me in the middle of my back and said, ‘Get on the train,’” she said. “And I said, ‘Don’t you ever touch me.’”

According to Beatty, Rogers replied, “Kiss my a—.”

In a video obtained by The AP, Beatty can be heard asking Rogers for an apology on the train.

“I hate to think if it had been reversed and a man of color ... they would have ushered him off the floor,” Beatty said.

Beatty is Black and Rogers is white.

In a statement shortly after the incident, Rogers said he met with Beatty and apologized.

“My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost,” the congressman said.

The apology came less than two hours after all 56 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which Beatty chairs, stood on the steps of the House and demanded Rogers’ apology.

“For a member of the U.S. House of Representatives tells another member to kiss his a—, I’m telling you today that is not the America that we will accept,” Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., told reporters on the steps.

Beatty said late Tuesday that she had accepted Rogers’ apology, adding: “As I have throughout the pandemic, I will continue to stand up for health and safety measures. And as I did today, I will never tolerate bullying, no matter who does it.”

Several Republican lawmakers have racked up thousands of dollars in fines for going maskless on the House floor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids
1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
Hiawatha police shared this image of two suspects they say robbed the AT&T store at 1950 Blairs...
Hiawatha police looking for suspects in armed AT&T store robbery
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
J Reese Jones
Cedar Rapids police arrest man for connection with home invasion and attempted murder

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale