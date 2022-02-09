A few snow showers possible today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front will be moving across the area today and may generate a few snow showers as it does so. Very little impact is expected with any snow showers that come through as highs will be above freezing. The wind will come up and may gust to 30-35mph at times. Looking ahead, tomorrow looks dry and quiet with the next front set to move across eastern Iowa tomorrow night into Friday morning. At this time, a chance of rain and snow remains in place for Thursday night into Friday morning with overall low impacts expected. This weekend, highs will be colder on Saturday with some 30s returning again on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.