Dyersville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

Court documents show a jury found 38-year-old Michael Fangman guilty in November 2021 of third degree sexual abuse.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said Fangman used meth and provided alcohol to a minor and sexually assaulted her.

