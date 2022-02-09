Show You Care
Dyersville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

Court documents show a jury found 38-year-old Michael Fangman, of Dyersville, guilty on Monday...
Court documents show a jury found 38-year-old Michael Fangman, of Dyersville, guilty on Monday of third degree sexual abuse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

Court documents show a jury found 38-year-old Michael Fangman guilty in November 2021 of third degree sexual abuse.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said Fangman used meth and provided alcohol to a minor and sexually assaulted her.

