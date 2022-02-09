Despite lack of snow, farmers’ subsoil moisture numbers remain ahead of 2020

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s been a record-breaking year in Sioux City for the lack of snow at this point in time during the winter. According to Storm Team 4, the city is recording the second least amount of snow to this point in the season.

The lack of precipitation leads to a question: What’s happening to local farmers’ soil without water, and can they make it to the summer season?

“When we get a dry winter, what we see is the water that’s held through most of the profile is still being held by the soil and put into storage for next year because we get deeper than about six inches. The only thing that removes that water that’s being held by the soil is actually a growing crop, and nothing’s growing right now so nothing is removing that water,” said Joel DeJong, Iowa State University Extension Agronomist.

DeJong tells farmers it’s not time to panic. In fact, the soil is able to hold water from previous months in the Fall.

According to the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, the moisture levels recorded in fall 2021 was 7.7 inches for soybeans in Woodbury County, compared to four inches for corn in 2020.

“We’ve had a couple of dry summers in a row, so they’re always concerned as we move forward. But they also recognize that this is also typically the driest time of year. And so being below normal at this stage of the year doesn’t really hurt us as much as it would be if we were really dry during the month of May, June,” said DeJong.

The true crop time period starts in early Summer, around the month of June. Farmers say the crops only need a couple inches of rain at the right time to start growing.

“As long as we get that root to start growing down and catch a little moisture that’s there, we can hold off till towards the end of May before we really need some rains to get a good crop this year,” said Grant Howe, farmer in Plymouth County.

In urgent times, Howe says the farmers can use fungicides to help their crops stay healthier for longer periods of time after they do get some rain.

DeJong says the soil areas they’ve studied are holding two to three times more water than they were a year ago, putting them in better shape for later crop production.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.