Criminal complaint from inmate escape tells harrowing tale of hostage situation with a mother and her children

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a criminal complaint from state attorneys, the new charges filed against inmate Tyler Glen Deemer paint a scary picture of a hostage situation occurring shortly after his escape.

On Tuesday, Deemer was being transported by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to a medical appointment when he pushed the squad car door into the deputy, stunning him and knocking him backwards. Deemer then ran to a residence on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids where he entered and remained without permission.

Deemer obtained a knife from the residence and used it to order a mom, her 15-year-old daughter, and her 10-year-old son into the laundry room.

The mother indicated to police being in fear for her life and safety, and that Deemer indicated to her that he had nothing to lose.

Deemer controlled their movements so they would not leave, changed into the husband of the household’s clothes, and demanded drugs and a gun from the victims.

He then forced the mother to call 911 to report an inmate being sighted at a different location in order to direct law-enforcement away from his location and give him more time.

Deemer stole between $750 and $1500 worth of personal property from the residence before stealing the victim’s car and leaving.

Deemer ran the car into a ditch and was ultimately apprehended.

Police have listed a multitude of new charges in regards to yesterday’s event.

Deemer is charged with:

  • Robbery in the First Degree
  • Burglary in the First Degree
  • 3 counts of Kidnapping in the Second Degree
  • Theft in the Second Degree
  • Assault while Participating in a felony
  • Escape
  • Theft in the Third Degree
  • 3 counts of False Imprisonment
  • Assault on a Peace Officer
  • Interference with Official Acts

