City of Dubuque opens Housing Choice Voucher waiting list for the first time in five months

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque’s Housing and Community Development Department has opened its waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program for the first time in five months. The program provides rental and utility assistance for income-eligible households.

The city usually opens the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program the second Tuesday of every month. That, however, had not happened since September.

Gina Hodgson, the department’s assistant housing supervisor, said the department needed to keep a close watch on its budget due to the price of rental housing going up.

“There was no reason to add a bunch more people to the waiting list because we had some already on the list who we could not issue yet,” she explained. “So we needed to wait, exhaust that full list and now we are ready to open and start with a new one.”

Hodgson said the need for rental and utility assistance in Dubuque is “certainly there.” She said in September they received about 300 applications to join the waiting list. On Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. they were at 350 with close to eight hours left for people to apply.

”COVID is still a thing and there are still people who have a loss of hours or do not have a job and the housing market right now is crazy and high and so, people who could maybe afford the rent in the past now have more trouble doing that,” she mentioned.

The department will be taking applications for the waiting list until 11:59 Tuesday night. Those interested are encouraged to apply at www.cityofdubuque.org/housing.

Hodgson explained the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sets income limits that will determine eligibility for the Housing Choice Voucher program. A link to the HUD income limits is available at www.cityofdubuque.org/HCV.

