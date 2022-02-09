Show You Care
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event was voluntary, organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

