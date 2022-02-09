Cedar Rapids school district gives update on Facilities Master Plan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District held a meeting to give an update on its Facilities Master Plan.

Much of the meeting surrounded plans for the district’s 21 elementary schools. The FMP task force is considering phasing out eight of them. Truman Elementary is already in the process of being repurposed as an early learning center.

Right now, the FMP task force is on a pause, taking time to sort through data to determine next steps and developing plans for secondary schools. Data for the district has changed over the years as population and student needs evolve.

District Superintendent Noreen Bush used the difference in English Language Learner services since 2008 as an example. That year, 1.37 percent of the district’s students qualified for ELL services. On Tuesday, that number is closer to seven percent.

Bush also referenced the amount of students who qualify for the Free and Reduced Lunch program, which stands at 57 percent today and was 26 percent in 2001.

Bush described how data plays a large role in decisions about work that’s done on schools.

“The goal is to have data, people grappling with that data, having discussions around that data, asking really hard questions, getting input like this very opportunity tonight, and then bringing a recommendation to the board so that we can do some amazing things for our kids,” she said.

The task force plans to continue meeting and talking with the experts and the public to get feedback before bringing their recommendations to the Board of Education for a vote.

Made up of about 80 community members and those involved in the district, the FMP task force started in 2016.

Bush said that a recording of the meeting will be available on the CRCSD’s website and YouTube page. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 15 and will focus only on plans for elementary schools.

