‘Cameras in Classrooms’ bill all but dead

A legislative bill that would have required Iowa schools to have video cameras in every...
A legislative bill that would have required Iowa schools to have video cameras in every classroom is all but dead after a subcommittee hearing on it was canceled on Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A legislative bill that would have required Iowa schools to have video cameras in every classroom is all but dead after a subcommittee hearing on it was canceled on Wednesday.

The bill would have required public schools to install a camera with a live feed in their classrooms so that parents and/or guardians could watch the footage. The bill brought firey support and opposition from faculty, students, and administrators across the state.

On Wednesday, an Iowa House Subcommittee was set to hear from the public on the proposal, but after one of the panel members called out sick, the chair of the subcommittee called the hearing off.

The chair said there would not be time to reschedule the hearing before the legislative deadline next week.

