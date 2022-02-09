Cake decorator opening business, hopes to ‘liven up’ Keystone

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in Keystone jokes that her new business is the only thing her neighbors have talked to her about in the last six months.

Kassie Mather is set to open Main Street Bakery and Cafe this month. She started decorating cakes for her kids “as kind of a fun side hobby.” She then worked as a decorator for a Cedar Rapids grocery store for about 11 years. She even took her skills to a Food Network competition.

After leaving her job at the grocery store, she has been running a cake decorating business out of her home, for “about 9 months to a year now.”

As for the building where her new business will be, she has memories of when it was a bar and then, later, a cricket farm. That business was closed down right before the derecho.

“When the derecho came through, it did a lot of damage. They didn’t really want to fix it, since they weren’t growing crickets anymore. So they kind of put up a flyer of whoever had the best business idea could apply for it [the building] and they would go over it and see what would benefit the community the most, what business Keystone could really use to kind of liven up our Main Street. And we were the one that was picked.”

Kassie plans to offer “custom cakes, a full pastry case of sweet treats, donuts and rolls, hot breakfast, hand-cut meat for fresh sandwiches and salads, homemade soups, a full coffee bar, beer and wine.” She also will offer classes and an event space.

“It’s my hometown and these are all the people I’ve known forever, and the people that will come in are the people I’ve known my entire life. So that’s kind of giving back because our community is—it really is pretty close-knit.”

Kassie plans to open the week after Valentine’s Day.

