Widespread 40s this afternoon, a few lower 50s south of I-80

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to be the bright spot of the week as a dry west wind kicks in this afternoon. Temperatures to the west are already into the 40s and there’s no reason to think we won’t get there, either. Over snow-free areas in the south zone, a few lower 50s may occur for a brief time this afternoon. A cold front will be moving across our area late tonight through tomorrow and may lead to a few scattered snow showers. Should this occur, impacts will be very low along with little or no accumulation. A second system on Friday may bring us a better chance for a rain/snow combo with highs around 40.

