Widespread 40s this afternoon, a few lower 50s south of I-80

Today is the bright spot of the week as highs go well into the 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to be the bright spot of the week as a dry west wind kicks in this afternoon. Temperatures to the west are already into the 40s and there’s no reason to think we won’t get there, either. Over snow-free areas in the south zone, a few lower 50s may occur for a brief time this afternoon. A cold front will be moving across our area late tonight through tomorrow and may lead to a few scattered snow showers. Should this occur, impacts will be very low along with little or no accumulation. A second system on Friday may bring us a better chance for a rain/snow combo with highs around 40.

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt
Cedar Falls shooting scene neighborhood.
Victim identified in Cedar Falls shooting on College Street

