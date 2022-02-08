Waterloo Regional Airport signs two-year contract with American Airlines

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Regional Airport recently announced that it would sign a contract with American Airlines to continue twice-daily flights out of the airport for the next two years.

Another airline, Air Choice One, also tried to sign a contract with the Waterloo Regional Airport which included additional flights to Minneapolis but lost out to American Airlines. The Director of Aviation at the airport, Keith Kaspari, cited that with American Airlines it would be easier to fly passengers to Chicago and other locations and Air Choice One’s restrictions as a small carrier as reasons for the decision.

The Waterloo Regional Airport previously had been using American Airlines for flights for the last 10 years.

The airport is part of the Essential Air Service which is a Department of Transportation program that subsidizes flights to small airports across the country that would otherwise be unprofitable.

The Waterloo Regional served over 20,000 passengers yearly before the COVID-19 Pandemic but has yet to see numbers return to that point.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.