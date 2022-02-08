Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa Athletics Department apologizes after fan reportedly yelled out racial slur during wrestling meet

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletic Administration has reached out to the University of Wisconsin and a student-athlete, after reports of a racial slur being directed at the player and his family occurred during Saturday’s wrestling meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Iowa Athletics Department issued the following statement:

“The Iowa Athletics Department was made aware of a situation that occurred on Saturday during our wrestling match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the University of Wisconsin. One of Wisconsin’s student-athletes reported a fan in the stands yelling racially insensitive remarks directed at he and his family. The University of Iowa denounces any act of hatred and is committed to providing a safe and equitable environment.

Iowa’s Athletic Administration has reached out to Wisconsin, and the student-athlete, to apologize for the incident and to let them know we are following up on this matter. Any individual found in violation of our fan behavior policy is subject to being banned from attending future Hawkeye athletic events.”

