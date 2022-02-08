Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two new medical facilities could bring more business, jobs to North Liberty area

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Liberty, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past several years, new businesses, residential areas, and parks have popped up all over North Liberty. In the next several years, two new medical facilities could add to that growth.

UIHC is in the process of building one and Mercy Iowa City along with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic have plans to build their own medical park.

“When we see large employers come into town, that’s going to bring additional amenities for our residents,” said Director of Communications, Nick Bergus.

He says they’ve seen a lot of businesses move into the central part of the city, including the UIHC facility.

The Mercy Iowa City and Steindler Orthopedic Clinic facility would potentially be built right along the interstate.

“We’ve been preparing westward growth and growing to and across 380 for a number of years, so seeing a development here, means of course we expect additional development,” said Bergus.

That could look like new jobs, new restaurants, gas stations, and housing.

“We’re in the midst of working on our comprehensive plan for the next 20 years and this will play a big part in that as we lay out our future. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to really define our future.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Inmate back in custody after brief escape in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Cedar Rapids adopts $37 million ReLeaf program helping replanting damage done by August 2020...
Cedar Rapids adopts $37 million ReLeaf program helping replanting damage done by August 2020 derecho
Explaining what an 'Endemic' is
Explaining what an 'ENDEMIC' is
The Great Outdoors - Ice Fishing
The Great Outdoors - Ice Fishing with Hawkeyes
The department will be accepting applications online until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8.
Dubuque opens Housing Voucher waiting list
FILE — An Iowa Department of Public Safety seal is pictured in this undated file photo.
Iowa Department of Public Safety launches missing person website; seeks public’s assistance