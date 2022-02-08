Two new medical facilities could bring more business, jobs to North Liberty area

North Liberty, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past several years, new businesses, residential areas, and parks have popped up all over North Liberty. In the next several years, two new medical facilities could add to that growth.

UIHC is in the process of building one and Mercy Iowa City along with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic have plans to build their own medical park.

“When we see large employers come into town, that’s going to bring additional amenities for our residents,” said Director of Communications, Nick Bergus.

He says they’ve seen a lot of businesses move into the central part of the city, including the UIHC facility.

The Mercy Iowa City and Steindler Orthopedic Clinic facility would potentially be built right along the interstate.

“We’ve been preparing westward growth and growing to and across 380 for a number of years, so seeing a development here, means of course we expect additional development,” said Bergus.

That could look like new jobs, new restaurants, gas stations, and housing.

“We’re in the midst of working on our comprehensive plan for the next 20 years and this will play a big part in that as we lay out our future. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to really define our future.”

