Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Search underway for escaped inmate in Cedar Rapids

Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)
Tyler Glen Deemer (Linn Co. Jail)(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A search for an escaped inmate is underway in southeast Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that Tyler Glen Deemer escaped in the area of 10th Avenue at 10th Street Southeast at around 1 p.m. Officials said he was being transported to a medical appointment when he escaped.

He was last seen wearing an orange jail uniform and was in restraints.

If you see him, use caution and call 9-1-1.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Univ. of Iowa Athletics Department apologizes after fan reportedly yelled out racial slur during wrestling meet

Latest News

Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Canada’s COVID-19 protests threaten border trade with US
Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s...
Democrat John Norwood announces run for Iowa Agriculture Secretary
Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic on plans to build a new medical...
Mercy Iowa City partners with Steindler Orthopedic on North Liberty Medical Park
School counselors can receive free school supplies at Cedar Rapids event