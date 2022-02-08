Search underway for escaped inmate in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A search for an escaped inmate is underway in southeast Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that Tyler Glen Deemer escaped in the area of 10th Avenue at 10th Street Southeast at around 1 p.m. Officials said he was being transported to a medical appointment when he escaped.

He was last seen wearing an orange jail uniform and was in restraints.

If you see him, use caution and call 9-1-1.

Check back for updates.

