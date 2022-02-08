School counselors can receive free school supplies at Cedar Rapids event

Show You Care
(tcw-kltv)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - School counselors will be able to get free school supplies at special events in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

The Teacher Store is working with the Linn Area Credit Union to offer the supplies as part of National School Counseling Week.

The events will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days at the Linn Area Credit Union Business Center, located at 3015 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE.

Organizers said school counselors will receive 50 Teacher Bucks to exchange for free supplies from the Teacher Store. Those supplies include items like earbuds, hand sanitizer, pencils, calculators and other office supplies, along with clothing for students.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide supplies that schools are running low on, and that teachers — and in this case, school counselors — typically buy for their students out of their own pockets,” said Lori Vana, Teacher Store board president and Linn Area Credit Union business development manager.

Counselors must register for the event here. There are openings still available for Thursday afternoon’s event.

