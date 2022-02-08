One dead, one injured in Chickasaw County crash

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a rollover crash in Chickasaw County Monday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck was heading westbound on Highway 346 just after 10 a.m.

Troopers say the driver of a truck lost control due to surface conditions at around Hickory Avenue, between Williamstown and Nashua.

The truck went off the road, rolled and landed on its roof.

The driver, 43-year-old Nicholas Dietz, of Nashua, died at the scene. A passenger was injured and taken to the hospital.

Officials have not given details on that person’s condition.

