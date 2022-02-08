Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
One dead, two hurt in overnight shooting in Cedar Falls

Latest News

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Lieutenant Rick Fullmer was in charge of the de-escalation training to Dubuque city council...
Dubuque city council receives de-escalation training
Bill would create hotline for renters
Bill would create hotline for renters
Iowa Republicans and Democrats host caucus midterms
Iowa Republicans and Democrats host caucus midterms