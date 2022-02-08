Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Neil Young tells Spotify workers to ‘get out of that place’ amid Rogan issues

This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC...
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle on Dec. 7, 2012. Young fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, demanding that they remove his music from the popular streaming service Spotify in protest over Rogan's popular podcast spreading misinformation about COVID-19. But by Tuesday afternoon, his letter had been removed from his website, "Heart of Gold" and other hits were still streaming.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Not satisfied with urging fellow musicians to leave Spotify, Neil Young wants the company’s employees to jump ship, too.

In a message posted on his website Monday, Young said to Spotify employees that company CEO Daniel Ek is a bigger problem than Joe Rogan, who has stirred outcry over vaccine skepticism and his past use of racial slurs on his podcast.

“Ek pulls the strings,” Young said. “Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers — not art, not creativity.”

Young started the protest against the streaming service by asking that his music be removed because popular podcaster Joe Rogan had a guest who’s been accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his show.

Other artists followed, including Grammy winner India.Arie, who posted a compilation on Instagram of Rogan using the N-word in some past episodes.

There was no immediate comment from Spotify on Tuesday about Young’s latest message.

In a message to employees Sunday, Ek called Rogan’s racist language “incredibly hurtful” but said “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

The controversial podcaster apologized for repeated use of a racial slur on his podcast. (Instagram/JoeRogan/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Cedar Falls shooting scene neighborhood.
Victim identified in Cedar Falls shooting on College Street
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

A fisherman caught this rare fish last week in a southern Minnesota lake while ice fishing.
Fisherman catches rare fish in Minnesota lake
Cedar Rapids city council is set to adopt the city's ReLeaf plan.
Cedar Rapids to adopt plan to replace derecho damaged trees
Swimming
12-year-old initially disqualified from swim meet for wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
NY couple charged with conspiring to launder cryptocurrency now valued at $4.5 billion
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid in Minneapolis