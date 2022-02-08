Montgomery to assume interim role with Iowa Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced that Lew Montgomery will serve in an interim role in support of athletic’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) with the department.

Current assistant athletics director for DEI, Broderick Binns, recently accepted a new role outside of the University. Montgomery will serve in operationalizing team DEI plans, while maintaining continuity with DEI programming and support.

“I want to thank Broderick for his leadership and wish he and his family all the best in their next chapter. Fortunately, he is remaining in the community and has expressed his interest in staying engaged with our student-athletes and coaches,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “We are very excited to have someone with Lew’s extensive background and experience willing to step in and provide leadership.”

Montgomery is currently the University’s Finance and Operation Department’s associate director for diversity, equity, and inclusion & employment, and was a four-year letterman for the Iowa football program from 1989-1992.

“I’m excited for this opportunity. We are not going to have a miraculous change with the snap of a finger. No one is going to believe us until we have done it, the work and the attention needed to create change comes before the belief. My goal is to impact a person’s first impulse and help them be mindful of their thoughts and the potential impact of their actions,” said Montgomery. “Incidents will still occur, but we must continue to improve our institutional position in support of DEI and use those incidents as teachable moments that influence and drive awareness, sensitivity, and cultural change.”

The athletics department will begin the recruitment process for a new DEI position in the near future.

