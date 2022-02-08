Mercy Iowa City partners with Steindler Orthopedic on North Liberty Medical Park

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with plans to build a new medical park in North Liberty.

In a news release, Steindler and Mercy Iowa City said the alliance will bring enhanced coordination and shared management responsibilities of the orthopedic service line at Mercy Iowa City. It’s also expected to expand access to orthopedic care for patients in Johnson County.

Steindler and Mercy unveiled plans Tuesday to build the medical park in what is currently fields north of Forevergreen Road, in North Liberty.

A date for when the project would begin has not been announced.

