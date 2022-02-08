Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mercy Iowa City partners with Steindler Orthopedic on North Liberty Medical Park

Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic on plans to build a new medical...
Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic on plans to build a new medical park in North Liberty.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with plans to build a new medical park in North Liberty.

In a news release, Steindler and Mercy Iowa City said the alliance will bring enhanced coordination and shared management responsibilities of the orthopedic service line at Mercy Iowa City. It’s also expected to expand access to orthopedic care for patients in Johnson County.

Steindler and Mercy unveiled plans Tuesday to build the medical park in what is currently fields north of Forevergreen Road, in North Liberty.

A date for when the project would begin has not been announced.

Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with plans to build a new...
Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with plans to build a new medical park in North Liberty.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Univ. of Iowa Athletics Department apologizes after fan reportedly yelled out racial slur during wrestling meet

Latest News

Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s...
Democrat John Norwood announces run for Iowa Agriculture Secretary
School counselors can receive free school supplies at Cedar Rapids event
Hiawatha police looking for suspects in armed AT&T store robbery
A fisherman caught this rare fish last week in a southern Minnesota lake while ice fishing.
Fisherman catches rare fish in Minnesota lake