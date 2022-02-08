Show You Care
Marshalltown police use doorbell camera footage to identify man who shot into home

Police on Tuesday arrested Adan Manzo-Macias after they say he shot into a Marshalltown home.
Police on Tuesday arrested Adan Manzo-Macias after they say he shot into a Marshalltown home.(Marshalltown Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Tuesday said a Marshalltown homeowner’s doorbell camera footage helped identify a suspect they say shot into a home.

The residents called police to the home on S 6th Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the homeowners were able to identify the man using the footage.

After an investigation, police said they arrested Adan Manzo-Macias, who faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, stalking with a dangerous weapon and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

