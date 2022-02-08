Show You Care
Local flower shop ready for Valentine’s Day; not seeing supply chain issues

By Emily Schrad
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Flower shops around the country are dealing with supply issues as we approach Valentine’s Day.

But locally, Pierson’s Flower Shop said when it comes to fresh flowers and greens, they’re not seeing those issues. Owner Rollie Pierson said they work ahead with growers and shippers.

However Pierson said when it comes to vases, there are some styles they haven’t seen in six to nine months.

He said Valentine’s Day is their busiest time of the year.. going through around four to five thousand roses during the holiday.

”We have not had any issues getting product in so far and I don’t expect any. We have our favorite growers and shippers. And we feel like it gives us priority by ordering way ahead,” said Pierson.

Pierson added they plan for those who want to pick up flowers last minute, but for the best selection, order early.

