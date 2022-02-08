Liberian couple makes dream come true in Cedar Rapids with African restaurant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A woman from west Africa had her dream of owning a restaurant come true in Cedar Rapids. Tee’s Liberian Dish opened on 1st Avenue across from Coe College in July.

“We do the food from scratch,” Teepeu Pewu said.

She went from cooking for baby showers and birthday parties, to owning the only African restaurant in the city.

”I started cooking from home, started telling friends that I can cook and people would come,” Teepeu explained.

She and her husband Momolu came to the U.S. from Liberia in 2014, first living in New Jersey. They moved to Cedar Rapids with their four children a few years later with the dream of opening a restaurant.

”We kind of tried to save some money you know to get it going but it was a little difficult from the start,” Momolu explained.

Since opening the doors the couple secured a Kiva loan. The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative is the Iowa hub for the program which began in the state just 8 months ago.

”The most common theme to be with small business owners was immediate access to early capital,” said Kaitlin Byers, Capital Access Manager for Kiva Iowa.

Kiva loans are essentially crowd-funded by everyday people who lend at least $25 to support entrepreneurs. Those business owners then benefit from a loan with zero fees and no interest.

“That loan is going to go a long way in helping us you know get a better footing,” Momolu said.

It’s footing to help make a longtime dream a reality.

“I would say thank you to the state of Iowa for opening the door and helping us bring our dream to light,” Teepeu said.

“This place feels like home for us and we want to be grateful to this community and this state for giving us the opportunity to start something like this,” Momolu added.

