John Deere acquires majority ownership in battery manufacturer

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere & Company on Tuesday said its acquisition of majority ownership in battery tech company, Kreisel Electric Inc., has received regulatory approval.

Deere said the Austrian company makes high-density, high-durability electric battery modules, and has created a battery-buffered, high-power charging infrastructure platform.

Kreisel Electric is expected to retain its brand name and trademark.

The transaction was announced in December 2021.

