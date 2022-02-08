Show You Care
John Deere acquires majority ownership in battery manufacturer

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)(Toby Talbot | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere & Company on Tuesday said its acquisition of majority ownership in battery tech company, Kreisel Electric Inc., has received regulatory approval.

Deere said the Austrian company makes high-density, high-durability electric battery modules, and has created a battery-buffered, high-power charging infrastructure platform.

Kreisel Electric is expected to retain its brand name and trademark.

The transaction was announced in December 2021.

