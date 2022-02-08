Show You Care
Iowa Republicans and Democrats host caucus midterms

Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.(Associated Press)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday both Iowa Democrats and Republicans hosted midterm caucuses ahead of the 2022 election. Midterm caucuses are a time for party members to set platforms and canvas for candidates in the upcoming elections.

Democrats say they gathered to discuss the Republican proposed flat income tax.

“Everybody’s watching what’s going on in Des Moines, what the governor and the Republican legislature are doing with taxes, going to a flat tax is really not equitable. When they talk about an average tax savings, it’s not taking into account that people making over a million dollars,” said Brett Nilles, Linn County Democratic Chair.

Republicans say this election they are fighting for the states to have more power.

”Primarily return of power to the States. I think that’s the big struggle right now in our country. You know, does the power end up in all in DC? Or does it or is it you know, for the states and the municipalities and the counties?,” said Eric Rosenthal, GOP Precinct 9 Representative.

Republican representatives who attended the Linn County causes spoke on behalf of candidates running in the 2022 elections.

There was a member who spoke on behalf of eastern Iowa congresswoman Ashley Hinson who is running for her second term this year.

“I thank you for your support and together let’s go win in November and take back the house and fire Nancy Pelosi,” said a representative on behalf of Representative Ashley Hinson.

Others spoke on behalf of State Senator Jim Carlin who is challenging incumbent Chuck Grassley for the Republican nomination for the US.

Democrats gave party members the chance to attend their caucus virtually.

Iowa has a governor’s race this year, along with one U.S. Senate race -- the primary will be on Tuesday, June 7th.

