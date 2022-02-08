Show You Care
Iowa Department of Public Safety launches missing person website; seeks public’s assistance

FILE — An Iowa Department of Public Safety seal is pictured in this undated file photo.
FILE — An Iowa Department of Public Safety seal is pictured in this undated file photo.(Facebook/Iowa Department of Public Safety)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) has launched a website with an interactive design in the hopes of making it easier to identify and locate people.

The primary purpose of iowamissingpersons.com is twofold - sharing missing person information and also serving as an educational hub to support the prevention of children and adult runaways, and abductions as well as general information about missing person issues.

The new website enhances search capabilities and the display of persons currently missing. Users can now select identifiable body details, date of birth, type of incident, and originating law enforcement agency, among others.

“Locating missing persons is difficult work, and often takes collaboration from a wide network of people,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “We’re very pleased to give the public and our law enforcement partners more advanced tools to help locate and bring missing Iowans safely home.”

More than 300 Iowans are currently missing.

