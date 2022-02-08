Show You Care
Hiawatha police looking for suspects in armed AT&T store robbery

Hiawatha police shared this image of two suspects they say robbed the AT&T store at 1950 Blairs Ferry Road on Friday.(Hiawatha Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say two people robbed the AT&T retail store located at 1950 Blairs Ferry Road on Friday at about 7:45 p.m.

The Hiawatha Police Department shared surveillance images on its Facebook page, saying a firearm was displayed during the robbery.

Both suspects reportedly wore face masks and dark clothing.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 319-393-1212. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

