Fatal crash in Bremer County

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after a fatal crash in Bremer County Wednesday morning.

Police say a tractor-trailer slowed for traffic going southbound on Highway 63 when the driver of a 2016 Dodge Caravan also traveling southbound rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured in the crash. The driver of the Caravan died as a result.

The investigation is still underway.

