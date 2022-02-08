Fatal crash in Bremer County
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after a fatal crash in Bremer County Wednesday morning.
Police say a tractor-trailer slowed for traffic going southbound on Highway 63 when the driver of a 2016 Dodge Caravan also traveling southbound rear-ended the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured in the crash. The driver of the Caravan died as a result.
The investigation is still underway.
