Dubuque police offer city council members de-escalation training

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department started looking into de-escalation tactics, a topic lieutenant Rick Fullmer said was not very discussed in the public safety world, about five years ago.

”In fact, we had to do our own research, we had to do our own studies and really see how this stuff fits together, and it was a hand in a glove, the fit,” he added.

Five years later, they are teaching Dubuque city council members how to de-escalate arguments with other people they encounter, an issue the council members agree needs attention.

“I knew when I got elected that there is going to be folks that are going to want to talk to me that are not happy,” council member Danny Sprank said. I do not mind being cornered in the grocery store. The thing is the technology, which is only going to get aggressive. Now we are starting to get folks that are starting to record us as we are talking.”

Tonight, city council members learned the very basics of de-escalation, starting with self-awareness.

“When we talk about de-escalation training, it is less about that we are dealing with and more about controlling our own emotions, our own state of mind,” Fullmer explained.

The lieutenant also touched on the minor details that, according to him, could make the difference between a conversation turning civil or more hostile.

”You want to have that safety gap, be very mindful of that,” he mentioned. “Do not stand toe to toe or eye to eye, but do keep your back straight and your shoulders back. When you are talking to folks be aware, be cognitive of your non-verbal presentation, like the eye-rolls, smirks.”

Lieutenant Fullmer also mentioned feelings that may trigger aggression, like powerlessness, fear, and injustice He said that is what some of the people city officials have encounters with will most likely be feeling.

”The arguments, intense encounters that you are going to have are because people are going to say, ‘Hey, you are moving into my backyard,’” he commented.

The Dubuque Police Department has also been offering similar training to local businesses and non-profit groups.

