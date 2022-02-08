Dubuque man pleads guilty to 2020 crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old Dubuque man plead guilty on Wednesday to Driving with a Revoked License in a crash that resulted in the death of a passenger in their vehicle.

Julius Jones pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from a traffic crash that occurred in June 2020 in Stockton, Illinois.

This was Jones’ second Driving While Revoked violation. A judge sentenced him to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with one year of supervised release to follow.

