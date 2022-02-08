Show You Care
Democrat John Norwood announces run for Iowa Agriculture Secretary

Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s Agriculture Secretary.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s Agriculture Secretary.

Norwood is currently the Polk County Soil & Water Commissioner.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Norwood said his first priority will be to build urban and rural support around agriculture systems that are built to last.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

