Cedar Rapids police arrest man for connection with home invasion and attempted murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested J Reese Jones in connection with a home invasion that took place on February 6th.

Reports indicated that at around 7:22 am on Sunday, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of 30th St. SW for a report of a home invasion.

Police say that three individuals entered the residence, went to the basement, kicked in a bedroom door, and shot a 38-year-old male in the leg. The suspects then fled the area before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Cedar Rapids Police identified and arrested 54-year-old J Reese Jones on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent.

The investigation is still underway.

