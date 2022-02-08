Show You Care
Cedar Rapids launches payment system for non-utility billing

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After implementing a digital payment system for utility bills in November 2021, the City of Cedar Rapids has now launched a similar digital payment system for some non-utility bills.

The system is geared to provided improved payment capabilities for users to manage their bills more conveniently. The non-utility bill types include:

  • Rental Property Management Fees
  • False Burglar Alarm Fees
  • Fire Inspection, Permit, & False Alarm Fees
  • Public Improvement Assessments
  • Nuisance Abatements
  • Other/Miscellaneous Billing

Customers can save their preferred payment methods, subscribe to auto-pay, or make a one-time payment with the system. To access the new payment system visit cedar-rapids.org/pay_bill_online.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

