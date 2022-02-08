Brief taste of spring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s warm front will lead to a taste of spring-like temperatures today as highs climb into the low 40s for much of eastern Iowa. Temperatures will be suppressed by snowpack for most, but areas without snow on the ground, such as those south of I-80, could make a run at 50! A cold front tonight knocks our temperatures back to the mid to upper 30s tomorrow. Look for more clouds on Wednesday along with a small chance for some snow showers. Any accumulation will be light if any. Thursday will be even cooler but another brief warm up is on track for Friday.

