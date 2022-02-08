Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Brief taste of spring

Last night’s warm front will lead to a taste of spring-like temperatures today
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s warm front will lead to a taste of spring-like temperatures today as highs climb into the low 40s for much of eastern Iowa. Temperatures will be suppressed by snowpack for most, but areas without snow on the ground, such as those south of I-80, could make a run at 50! A cold front tonight knocks our temperatures back to the mid to upper 30s tomorrow. Look for more clouds on Wednesday along with a small chance for some snow showers. Any accumulation will be light if any. Thursday will be even cooler but another brief warm up is on track for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have...
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized
Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Univ. of Iowa Athletics Department apologizes after fan reportedly yelled out racial slur during wrestling meet

Latest News

Last night’s warm front will lead to a taste of spring-like temperatures today.
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Widespread 40s this afternoon, a few lower 50s south of I-80
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Ups and Downs Ahead