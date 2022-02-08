Bill would create hotline for renters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature would create a hotline for renters who are experiencing issues. It would also allow renters, in some circumstances where there is a major problem with their living space, to deduct money from their rent.

If contrary to the rental agreement, city ordinance, or section 562A.15 the landlord deliberately or negligently fails to supply running water, hot water, heat, or essential services, or to repair safety hazards, the tenant may give written notice to the landlord specifying the breach and may: a. Procure reasonable amounts of hot water, running water, heat and essential services, or procure reasonable repairs to safety hazards, during the period of the landlord’s noncompliance and deduct their actual and reasonable cost from the rent...

Cassandra Hurlburt is someone who knows first-hand how difficult renting can be. “I did go to school here at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. I came down here in 2004, so quite a while ago. And the landlord problem in Iowa City has been bad since then, as far as specifically—the properties are extremely expensive, they’re often not cleaned or repaired as they should be.”

She looked over the bill and thought it was a good idea. “I really like the bill. I think that it’s really important that the landlords are held accountable.”

This is her opinion even though she is not a renter anymore; she’s a landlord herself now. She owns a condo in Tiffin. “As soon as I decided to rent out this condo that I own, I definitely made it a mission to be available as much as possible, making sure that, if they, the tenants, ever had an issue or a problem that I jumped on it, got it solved right away.”

This bill is sponsored by Rep. Cindy Winckler, a Democrat representing Scott County. She filed the bill after “situations” in Davenport. One was a building that was sold, leaving month-to-month renters scrambling. The other was a building that was in such disrepair that the city shut it down, leaving those tenants in a lurch.

When asked about the odds that this bill becomes a reality, Rep. Winckler said, “Unfortunately, slim.” However, she said she would try to move things along when she returns to Des Moines on Tuesday.

