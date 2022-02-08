Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bill would create hotline for renters

A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature would create a hotline for renters who are experiencing issues.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature would create a hotline for renters who are experiencing issues. It would also allow renters, in some circumstances where there is a major problem with their living space, to deduct money from their rent.

Cassandra Hurlburt is someone who knows first-hand how difficult renting can be. “I did go to school here at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. I came down here in 2004, so quite a while ago. And the landlord problem in Iowa City has been bad since then, as far as specifically—the properties are extremely expensive, they’re often not cleaned or repaired as they should be.”

She looked over the bill and thought it was a good idea. “I really like the bill. I think that it’s really important that the landlords are held accountable.”

This is her opinion even though she is not a renter anymore; she’s a landlord herself now. She owns a condo in Tiffin. “As soon as I decided to rent out this condo that I own, I definitely made it a mission to be available as much as possible, making sure that, if they, the tenants, ever had an issue or a problem that I jumped on it, got it solved right away.”

This bill is sponsored by Rep. Cindy Winckler, a Democrat representing Scott County. She filed the bill after “situations” in Davenport. One was a building that was sold, leaving month-to-month renters scrambling. The other was a building that was in such disrepair that the city shut it down, leaving those tenants in a lurch.

When asked about the odds that this bill becomes a reality, Rep. Winckler said, “Unfortunately, slim.” However, she said she would try to move things along when she returns to Des Moines on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt
1600 block of 32nd Street
32nd Street back open after police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; incident resolved
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
One dead, two hurt in overnight shooting in Cedar Falls
Watkins sisters of the Cedar Rapids Police.
Pair of sisters, first ever, join Cedar Rapids Police in effort to curb youth violence
Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.
Man convicted of Iowa City shooting stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence

Latest News

Iowa Republicans and Democrats host caucus midterms
Iowa Republicans and Democrats host caucus midterms
Bill would create hotline for renters
Bill would create hotline for renters
Waterloo airport signs two year deal
Waterloo Airport signs two year deal with American Airlines
Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022...
Iowa Republicans and Democrats host caucus midterms